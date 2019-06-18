David Samaai, a legend of South African tennis, died on Friday at the age of 92.

Cape Town - David Samaai, a legend of South African tennis, died on Friday at the age of 92. Samaai, one of seven brothers, was born in the Western Cape in 1927. He was known for his big forehand, fearsome serves, his court speed, his enviable back hand, balance, excellent anticipation and impeccable net play. Incredibly, he retained the South African singles championship for 21 years.

Samaai was also a prolific doubles player and held the South African doubles championship title with partner Ossie Woodman for many years.

Despite playing during the apartheid years, Samaai defied the odds to play at Wimbledon, the French Open, the Swiss Open and the German Open.

In 1999, the Paarl resident received the Presidential Sports Award for lifetime achievements in tennis. He also became the vice-chairman of the South African Tennis Association in that year and continued to serve his community for many years.

Last year, on Heritage Day, he was inducted into the Sports Legends Hall of Fame with 21 of the Western Cape’s sports stars.

Vice-president of Tennis South Africa (TSA), Riad Davids, said Samaai would always be remembered by tennis fans across South Africa.

“I knew of David throughout my youth and revered him as a living legend. I met him in 2002 at an under 10 tournament in the Western Cape. Wow, what an unassuming individual. He did not try to show off his status – rather he was calm, kind and endearing to everyone he met or conversed with. We will always remember him on court, with about 20 young children all copying his smile while he was coaching.”

TSA president, Gavin Crookes, said: “The passing of David is closure to a remarkable life of achievement, despite the adverse circumstances in which he grew up and played the game of tennis he so loved. His knowledge of the game of tennis was legend. He was always happy and enthusiastic to share this expertise.

“I am aware of many he mentored, and they are richer for this guidance. David was at all times humble, gracious, caring and of course passionate about the game of tennis. The expression ‘true gentleman’ is often insincere.”

Sports and Recreation MEC Anroux Marais said: “We are sad to hear of the passing of David Samaai. He was a true example of the rewards that hard work and perseverance bring.

“He would not let his circumstances deter him from perfecting his skill and from competing wherever he could. He is a true legend of sport and we honour him for the legacy he leaves for our young aspiring sports stars.”