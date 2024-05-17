Themba Gorimbo wants to raise hand in honour of coach’s mom at #UFCVegas92

Zimbabwe’s UFC star and philanthropist Themba Gorimbo is no stranger to adversity, but the latest has befallen him just days before he steps into the hallowed octagon. Since signing with the planet’s most popular MMA promotion, the star, who was born in the Bikita district of Masvingo, has had to fight while struggling with the flu and competed with only $7 in his bank account at one stage.

But just yesterday, it was evident that Gorimbo – who built his MMA career in South Africa – was facing another tough situation as he broke down during a UFC media interview while releasing the news of his wrestling coach’s mother’s passing. Gorimbo will make his fourth appearance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship tomorrow at UFC Fight Night: Barboza v Murphy in Las Vegas. The former EFC welterweight champion (12-4) will be chasing his third straight win when he throws down with American Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) at the UFC Apex Centre.

Gorimbo has been locked in more than ever since his last fight in February, where he finished off the US’s Pete Rodriguez (5-2) in the first round and promised to deliver another “spectacular” finish this time around as he chases the 170-pound golden title. However, just yesterday, Gorimbo’s drive was ramped up as he cut an emotional figure. “All I know is I will get my hand raised in spectacular fashion, for my coach, whose mother just died a few hours ago,” said Gorimbo, before breaking down in tears.

“He has been here with me for eight weeks. (Not too long ago) he told me his mother is sick, but with cancer – he never told me it was that bad, you know,” continued Gorimbo, who battled to keep himself together as the tears flowed from his eyes. “I told him, ‘Okay bro, after the fight, let’s go back to South Africa’. And our plan was to go see his mother,” added Gorimbo, who burst into tears again. “I am going to win for him … it is what it is.

"I'm going to win in spectacular fashion for my coach, whose mother just died two hours ago."



Themba Gorimbo broke down in tears when revealing his motivation for a #UFCVegas92 victory. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfqCTRTeUs — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2024 “I don’t see this as a heavier burden on my shoulders, as I have been training to knock my opponent out since the fight announcement. “I want to do this for him as he has sacrificed eight weeks of his life for me.

“Obviously I pay him to be here with me to help me get better with my wrestling, but … I cannot bring his mother back. “You understand what I am saying? This is life, it is what it is, but what if it was me?” concluded Gorimbo. It is understood that Gorimbo has been training with well-known wrestling coach and athlete Sloane Goosen for the longest time, yet Independent Newspapers is yet to confirm if it is Goosen’s mom who has passed on.

Gorimbo dedicated a post to Goosen on Instagram yesterday. The post includes a picture of Gorimbo training with Goosen, which included a caption which reads: “I thank you, and in me, you have a brother for life. On top of Shane, add me. We got this.” To which Sloane responded: “You know we got this man (with a heart emoji).”