Tinkler hails Citizens after Royal thrashing

Herman Gibbs Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler used the recent international break to good effect and reaped the benefits in their 3-0 victory over Royal AM in Saturday evening's Carling Knockout clash at Athlone Stadium.

— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 20, 2024 Tinkler revealed he utilised the break to work on various facets of the game and was pleased that the team showed improvement on Saturday. “We had the international break, and that can kill the momentum a little bit because once you start, you look to build on performances going forward,” said Tinkler.

“You have to live with international breaks, and we were fortunate enough that the only players who had call-ups were the two Namibians. This was an opportunity to work on certain areas of our game that needed work. “Also, there was a little bit of a focus on the mindset of the team and the players. There were some team-building exercises too.” Tinkler highlighted how the preparation paid off, reflecting on a previous encounter against Royal AM where they had been wasteful with their opportunities.

Eric Tinkler was happy with the 3-0 win. | BackpagePix “It proved extremely beneficial because we played this team in Durban not so long ago. We were very wasteful with the opportunities we created in that game. “We found ourselves a goal up and didn't take the chance to kill off the game. We ended up drawing that game, and it was a massive disappointment.” For Saturday's game, he urged his players to focus on their intensity, energy, and the significance of converting scoring opportunities into goals. He noted that while the team was slightly sluggish in the first 20 to 25 minutes, collectively, they improved after a shaky start.

“We had one little scare in that first half hour but we were a lot better collectively. I think I saw the energy and the intensity I wanted.” Venezuelan Darwin González and Haashim Domingo squandered first-half scoring chances for City, with their shots failing to hit the target. However, French midfielder Amadou Soukouna opened the scoring just moments ahead of half-time, providing the injection of confidence Tinkler identified was vital for his side. “I saw that once we got the goal, we seemed to play with more control. There wasn't much panicking,” Tinkler stated.

As the second half unfolded, Tinkler noted, “We spoke about not panicking in the final third. “We must turn opportunities into goals and be a little bit more patient. The players responded well, and we had the early goal in the second half. That settled us even more.” Keanu Cupido was the Player of the Match. | BackpagePix However, he remarked on the team becoming a bit complacent after extending their lead, admitting, “I think the only time we lost any control was after the third goal. We were trying too many things and trying to be too clever.”

A standout performer for City was 21-year-old midfielder Siphamandla Dondolo, who earned a rare starting berth. Dondolo played a pivotal role on the brink of halftime, drawing in the Royal AM defence before assisting Soukouna's goal. Tinkler shared his contentment regarding Dondolo’s contribution: “I was happy with Siphamandla's performance. “He laid on the assist for the first goal. He looked a bit nervous, but as the game progressed, he played better.”