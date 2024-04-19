Tough call at hooker as Stormers gear up for Ospreys pack

The Stormers’ clash against the Ospreys tomorrow can set the tone for how their final five matches in the United Rugby Championship could play out over the next couple of weeks. A win is much needed at the Cape Town Stadium (7.15pm kick-off) to build momentum after their last-minute loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup last 16 a few weeks ago.

Independent Newspapers looked at five forward positions that will be crucial against the Ospreys ... Tighthead prop Stormers coach John Dobson has the option of going with his double World Cup winner in Frans Malherbe, or the star of the season, Neethling Fouché, in the No 3 jersey.

On current form, the latter definitely pips his more experienced colleague, but Dobson can’t go wrong with whomever he selects. It’s going to be important to get early dominance at the scrum and lay a platform from which they can get go-forward momentum and milk penalties. The Ospreys should be in for a long day at scrum time, and it won’t matter who of the two tightheads the Stormers unleash from the kick-off.

Hooker The Stormers possess a couple of hookers with different skill sets that they can bring to the party – the scrummaging of Joseph Dweba or the ball carrying and high work rate of André-Hugo Venter, while the line-out prowess of JJ Kotze is another strong option. Up front, this is probably the toughest selection conundrum for Dobson and company. If they want scrum domination from the get-go, Dweba is the man. The young Venter and Kotze will bring their own panache.

Accuracy is key in the hooker position, and the Stormers will need it for a good platform. No 5 lock They’ve been hitting their straps with rolling mauls, and whoever slots into the No 5 jersey will be key in the line-outs against the Ospreys.

Ruben van Heerden picked up an injury, but assistant coach Dawie Snyman indicated he should be available. If not, a couple of youngsters such as Connor Evans or Gary Porter will eagerly grab the opportunity to join in the fray should they be required. Competing during the Ospreys’ line-outs, especially close to their tryline, will also be important as they cannot allow the Welsh club to get their rolling mauls going.

Openside flank When fetcher Deon Fourie left the field against La Rochelle, there was a significant dip in the Stormers’ presence at the breakdown in defence. There are guys such as Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen and Junior Pokemela who can fill the void.

Xaba was excellent in the last game he played, and his presence at the breakdown made a big difference defensively. The Stormers play off transition ball, and a fetcher flank is key to getting turnovers from rucks and broken play, but also to win penalties when the team are under pressure near their own tryline.

Flank Nama Xaba is ready to get stuck in against Ospreys on Saturday.



🎟️ Get your tickets https://t.co/9cTOK7QcHr#STOvOSP #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/kBAq2wyHZL — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 18, 2024 No 8 The linking with the backline will be a crucial part of the game if they are to go all out on the attack and look for that four-try bonus point. But stopping the big boys of the Ospreys will be equally important. The Stormers are spoilt for choice in terms of having players to slot in, but Dobson will have to decide if he goes with power or finesse in the shape of Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani.