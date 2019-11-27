Twilight Fun Run to honour those fighting against gender-based violence









THE annual Twilight Fun Run will honour all women and children experiencing gender-based violence. African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - There are seven days until the annual Twilight Fun Run and this year’s walk will honour all women and children experiencing gender-based violence. The Community Chest Twilight Fun Run celebrates its 37th year and brings thousands of people together. The city is expected to be filled with an assortment of colourful characters walking the streets when it begins on December 3. The 5km race is famous for participants dressing-up in superhero costumes. Community Chest spokesperson Desire Goliath said: “The main difference between this year’s Fun Run and others is that the funds will be donated to organisations fighting against gender-based violence.

“In previous years, funds were donated to the Community Chest.

“We wanted the focus of violence against women to remain.

“The event also happens to take place in the middle of 16 days of activism,” she said.

The Fun Run will begin at 7pm in Darling Street and move on through the main areas of the city centre.

All companies, schools, organisations and families are encouraged to enter the Twilight Fun Run.

Each entry will cost R100 and all of the funds will be donated to organisations empowering and safeguarding women.

Goliath said many people would be dressing up as superheroes.

There will be a virtual competition taking place this year for the best-dressed individuals.

In previous years, they would model on the stage.

Winners of the best-dressed competition will receive some great prizes, such as the Nutri Bullet blending machine, Hi-Tec sneakers, Asics back packs and two coffee grinders with the coffee included.

Two organisations that will be receiving donations include the Justice Desk and the Social Makeover.

These donations will be handed over at the opening ceremony at the City Hall from 6pm to 7pm.

For more information visit https://www.comchest.org.za/content/twilight-run