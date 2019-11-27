Cape Town - There are seven days until the annual Twilight Fun Run and this year’s walk will honour all women and children experiencing gender-based violence.
The Community Chest Twilight Fun Run celebrates its 37th year and brings thousands of people together.
The city is expected to be filled with an assortment of colourful characters walking the streets when it begins on December 3.
The 5km race is famous for participants dressing-up in superhero costumes.
Community Chest spokesperson Desire Goliath said: “The main difference between this year’s Fun Run and others is that the funds will be donated to organisations fighting against gender-based violence.