Vanrhynsdorp teen part of SA men’s table tennis team that won gold in Botswana

Cape Town - A young teenager from Vanrhynsdorp on the West Coast was celebrated by his community this weekend, following his return from a recent international table tennis tournament as part of the South African team that won gold. At the age of 17, Dominique Afrika was one of the youngest team members in the national men’s team to take part in the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) region five games held in Botswana.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Southern Africa Region World Qualifiers 2023 commenced on June 29 and concluded on July 2 in Gaborone, Botswana. SA Table Tennis Board vice-president: administration, Hajera Kajee, said eight athletes (four women and four men) from South Africa took part in the tournament. Three athletes, Theo Cogill, Afrika, and Jade Sasman were from the Western Cape. Sasman, a 25-year-old from Bonteheuwel, elicited much pride as she won gold.

The South African national teams won gold in the women’s and men’s team events; gold, silver and bronze in the men’s singles; and gold and bronze in the women’s singles event. Afrika’s father and coach Denvan Bocks said Afrika had started playing table tennis at the age of 9. “Just yesterday (Sunday), we celebrated as a town his achievements. It was in fact my dream to also play, but I never achieved it so he, as the son, went and took the gold. So it was also his dream to play for his country.”

In 2020, Afrika was selected to go to Madagascar for the Africa Junior Games U15 and the U15 South Africa team to play in China. However, this was thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was a huge setback for him because it was his dream. And this year, he got his call. He was selected in the men’s team, not the junior team, in the men’s senior team he was selected as a player. So it was a big thing for us as a town.” When he is not playing table tennis, Afrika is watching YouTube videos of others playing. He also coaches table tennis at a local primary school.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ANC in the Western Cape congratulated Afrika on his achievement. ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary Neville Delport said Afrika had brought honour and pride not only to himself, but to the entire community of the town. “Dominique’s example is an inspiration for many youth in rural communities to nurture their talents and achieve optimally.