Cape Town - One of the inspiring things to see come out of the Rugby World Cup has been how South Africa and the Springboks have been embraced by the Japanese.
Ever since the now-infamous 2015 World Cup where Japan beat the Springboks with 34-32 victory in England, the two countries have been linked.
While South Africans were devastated by the loss at the time, it only strengthened the love of rugby for Japan, and on appearance, has allowed the Japanese people to adopt the Springboks as their second favourite rugby team.
After a week of training in Kagoshima before they transferred to Tokyo for an official welcome ceremony, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus spoke about the support they had received.
“Something that has stood out for me - and I don’t think I’ve seen this anywhere else - is the people of the host nation wearing the jersey of the visiting team - the Springbok badge,” Erasmus said.