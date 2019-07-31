The Blitzboks made easy work of getting a win over Zimbabwe. Photo: @Blitzboks via Twitter

Cape Town - Rugby supporters are urged to be on their marks as tickets for the ever-popular 2019 edition of the new-look, three-day HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament have gone on general sale today, Wednesday 31 July. Tickets for all three days are available following pre-sales to loyalty members for this highly anticipated event, which takes place from 13 to 15 December at the Cape Town Stadium.

SA Rugby again urged supporters to only buy from Computicket and no other ticketing outlets, suppliers or re-sellers, to avoid being ripped off at massively inflated prices. These tickets cannot be guaranteed.

In a double-first for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, the Springbok Women’s Sevens team will make their South African debut on the afternoon of Friday 13 December, kicking off of a long weekend of rugby action, which will culminate with men’s and women’s finals on Sunday, 15 December.

Loyalty programme tickets were snapped up at a furious rate from last Monday, 22 July, and following this successful first tranche of sales, non-loyalty members will now get an opportunity to snap up their seats for the event, twice named the Best Live Sports Experience in South Africa at the prestigious Sport Industry Awards in the last few years.

The tournament will again boast a party stand on the southern side of the Cape Town Stadium, but it also caters for families with an alcohol-free zone on the northern part of the stadium. World class entertainment and a host of local stars will be on song for all three days.

The fun begins on Friday afternoon, 13 December, with all 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams in action on the opening day. Tickets for the opening day will cost R150 per person – anywhere in the stadium.

Saturday’s play starts at 09h00 and an hour later on Sunday, completing two and a half days of action from the world's premier Rugby Sevens athletes to thrill spectators with skill, speed and upsets. Ticket prices for the various seating categories on Saturday and Sunday range from R195 up to R400.

Hospitality prices range from R1 750 per person per day (excluding VAT) for a new ‘Supporters Package’ up to R4 500 per person per day (excluding VAT) for suites and the Business Lounge.

No hospitality ticket sales have been released yet, so the public are urged not to buy from anyone offering hospitality tickets at this stage as the offering could be fraudulent. All inquiries should be made to [email protected]

Companies wishing to buy blocks of tickets should contact [email protected] Ticket and travel packages are also be available from SA Rugby Travel on www.sarugbytravel.com.

* Tickets can be bought through www.computicket.com or at their various outlets nationwide, or at participating Shoprite/Checkers stores across South Africa.

