UWC’s varisty Cup coach, Chester Williams, talks to his team. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/UWC

Cape Town - Chester Williams, the head coach of the FNB UWC Rugby team, is embarking on an exciting recruitment drive to find the best young talent in South Africa for his squad. Next year the University of the Western Cape (UWC) rugby team will compete in its second season of SA’s premier university rugby tournament, the FNB Varsity Cup, after making its historic debut last season.

With SA Rugby cancelling the u19 provincial tournament and the pressure on provincial rugby budgets there are quite a lot of players who lost their provincial contracts. These must now take decisions about their future.

Coach Chester is offering these players the chance to have career in sport and one in life after sport. Chester is inviting the best young rugby talent to send him their CVs and at the same time explore what UWC, as one of the leading tertiary institutions in the world, has to offer.

Williams and more than two thirds of his Springbok teammates, who won the 1995 Rugby World Cup, have benefited from going back to school for a university degree or similar qualification.

Chester Williams, the head coach of the FNB UWC Rugby team, is embarking on an exciting recruitment drive to find the best young talent in SA.

“I realised very late in life that rugby alone isn’t enough. I made sure that I furthered my education after rugby and obtained a qualification to carve new opportunities for myself. UWC offers the best of both worlds – a world class institution from which to obtain your degree or diploma while playing top tier rugby,” he said.

“Universities are producing the rugby stars of the future. One of our Varsity Cup stars, Herschel Jantjies, who plays for the Stormers, made the starting line-up for the Test against Australia at the weekend. The Springbok Women’s captain BabalwaLatsha graduated from UWC in April with her law degree.

"Our current squad player Lyle Hendricks is a Baby Bok and his teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse has set the rugby sevens world alight as a member of the BlitzBoks team. Once these incredible talents finish their sport careers they can look forward to careers in their respective fields of qualification,” Williams said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Chester Williams, the head coach of the FNB UWC Rugby team, is embarking on an exciting recruitment drive to find the best young talent in SA. Video: Supplied

The deadline for applications to study from a range of diplomas or degrees across seven faculties at UWC closes in August and September respectively.

If you’re interested in obtaining a university degree or diploma, while playing top-level rugby, Chester wants to hear from you! You can email him directly at [email protected]

* Applications to the faculties of Arts, Law, Life Sciences, Education, Community and Health Sciences, and Economic and Management Sciences close on 30 September 2019.

* Applications for the Faculty of Dentistry close on 31 August 2019.