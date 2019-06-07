Stormers Dan Kriel at training preparing for their game against the Sunwolves at Newlands on Saturday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - For those sports fans trying to cope with the nightmare start of the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup, there are still plenty of exciting events to look forward to over the weekend. Banyana Banyana kick off their World Cup campaign against Spain on Saturday night at 6pm.

Banyana have not had the greatest of build-ups, but they will be fired up to produce their best at their first World Cup appearance.

The Comrades Marathon remains one of South Africa’s most enduring and popular sporting events, and the 94th edition, the “Up run” from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, takes place on Sunday.

In Super Rugby, the Stormers are still in with a chance of making the playoffs, and so a win over the Sunwolves on Saturday at Newlands will be of vital importance.

2019 Registration & Expo is officially open! Make sure you join us today or tomorrow @ the Durban Exhibition Center! #comrades2019 #sizonqoba #TogetherWeTriumph pic.twitter.com/JUJQpXW9Hf — Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) June 7, 2019

Here is the DHL Stormers team that will face the Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on Saturday. Tickets from Computicket. #iamastormer pic.twitter.com/xnDRALv8Op — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) June 6, 2019

The Stormers were hit hard on Thursday by the news that twinkle-toed Damian Willemse and tough enforcer Eben Etzebeth have been ruled out for the rest of the competition.

Tennis fans will be glued to their seats in front of the telly tomorrow and Sunday. The French Open women’s singles final is on Saturday, with the men’s final on Sunday.

And to round off the weekend, India vs Australia on Sunday is one of the big clashes of the Cricket World Cup.

Just over a week of action at #CWC19 and we've seen some pretty special grabs so far!



Which of these is your favourite? 👐 pic.twitter.com/eN9AZxlG4d — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2019