Cape Town - It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) game dominated by the Springboks, but it warmed the hearts of many who spotted the sweet gesture by Schalk Brits.

South Africa celebrated their 500th test by storming into the RWC quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada on Tuesday, a record-setting game for Boks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who scored a hat-trick in 11 minutes.

The show of skill has now become the fastest hat trick in Rugby World Cup history, a move of which he was unaware of at the time.

"I only realised (that he had scored the earliest World Cup hat-trick) once I came off the pitch. I was just happy with the tries. I was trying to get my heart rate down, so I wasn't counting anything," Reinach said.

But while many were rightfully focusing on Reinach and the Springbok's victory over Canada, it was veteran Springbok hooker Schalk Brits who had the internet smiling from ear-to-ear with his kind gesture of thanking the volunteers on the sidelines.

Both the official Rugby World Cup Twitter account, and Reddit were fawning over the moment. 

Brits is famous for his happy-go-lucky attitude, and it has now helped the Bok player go viral for all the rights reasons:


How can you not love Schalk Brits? #Respect from r/rugbyunion


The internet didn't hold back in sharing their love and respect for Brits:

