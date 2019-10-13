Cape Town - It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) game dominated by the Springboks, but it warmed the hearts of many who spotted the sweet gesture by Schalk Brits.
South Africa celebrated their 500th test by storming into the RWC quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada on Tuesday, a record-setting game for Boks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who scored a hat-trick in 11 minutes.
The show of skill has now become the fastest hat trick in Rugby World Cup history, a move of which he was unaware of at the time.
"I only realised (that he had scored the earliest World Cup hat-trick) once I came off the pitch. I was just happy with the tries. I was trying to get my heart rate down, so I wasn't counting anything," Reinach said.