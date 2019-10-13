WATCH: Internet raves over sweet Schalk Brits gesture in Springboks Rugby World Cup game









It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a Rugby World Cup game dominated by the Springboks, but the sweet gesture by Schalk Brits warmed the hearts of many. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) game dominated by the Springboks, but it warmed the hearts of many who spotted the sweet gesture by Schalk Brits. South Africa celebrated their 500th test by storming into the RWC quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada on Tuesday, a record-setting game for Boks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who scored a hat-trick in 11 minutes. The show of skill has now become the fastest hat trick in Rugby World Cup history, a move of which he was unaware of at the time. "I only realised (that he had scored the earliest World Cup hat-trick) once I came off the pitch. I was just happy with the tries. I was trying to get my heart rate down, so I wasn't counting anything," Reinach said.

But while many were rightfully focusing on Reinach and the Springbok's victory over Canada, it was veteran Springbok hooker Schalk Brits who had the internet smiling from ear-to-ear with his kind gesture of thanking the volunteers on the sidelines.

Both the official Rugby World Cup Twitter account, and Reddit were fawning over the moment.

Brits is famous for his happy-go-lucky attitude, and it has now helped the Bok player go viral for all the rights reasons:









The internet didn't hold back in sharing their love and respect for Brits:

Treat the others the way you want them to treat you, respect! — Get into Rugby - Lux (@GiR_Luxembourg) October 8, 2019

Did it every time! 😍🙌🏻 @SchalkBrits — Gethin Jones (@GethincJones) October 8, 2019

The smile on the ball boys face, Schalla made his day. It doesn’t take much to lift someone up. — MyFokCyril (@gatvolvirzuma) October 8, 2019

What a champ. Such a great guy and all round role model for rugby...and life. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Carol Cunningham (@halfpintharrier) October 8, 2019

