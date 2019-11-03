The internet could not enough of the lovable, and 'chaotic' Faf de Klerk after pictures and video of him in his speedo went viral all over social media. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter

Cape Town - The internet could not get enough of the lovable, and 'chaotic' Faf de Klerk after pictures and video of him in his speedo went viral all over social media. The images were snapped from within the locker room after the Springboks had defeated England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final.

Recently, during the semi-final with Wales, De Klerk was part of a moment that the internet dubbed as a clash between David and Goliath when the Springbok scrumhalf and Wales lock Jake Ball butted heads during.

The 1.72m tall De Klerk lived up to his nickname as "Giant Slayer" as he smirked at the 1.97m tall Ball without a hint of fear.

However, while his bravado caught everyone's attention last week, it was Saturday's cheeky antics that brought a smile to many on social media.