CAPE TOWN - A recent interview by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi while speaking to a Japanese news agency has caused an online furore.





“I don’t think he (Mandela) would have supported that (quotas), but I don’t know him.





“I would not want to be picked because of my skin colour because that surely would not be good for the team, and the guys around you would know,” Kolisi said.

Kolisi said that he does not believe iconic former South African president Nelson Mandela would have backed racial quotas for the national team.