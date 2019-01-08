FILE PHOTO: First Test International - South Africa v England. File Picture: Reuters
CAPE TOWN - A recent interview by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi while speaking to a Japanese news agency has caused an online furore.

Kolisi said that he does not believe iconic former South African president Nelson Mandela would have backed racial quotas for the national team.

“I don’t think he (Mandela) would have supported that (quotas), but I don’t know him.

“I would not want to be picked because of my skin colour because that surely would not be good for the team, and the guys around you would know,”  Kolisi said.

While the interview and reactions to it have been brewing on social media since the weekend, it was only really on Tuesday when the Springbok captain became a trending topic. People unleashed a flurry of comments and criticisms over the remarks made by Kolisi.

There were those however who also quickly came to Kolisi's defence stating that his remarks held merit and that people were seeking outrage over a non-issue.









