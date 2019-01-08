While the interview and reactions to it have been brewing on social media since the weekend, it was only really on Tuesday when the Springbok captain became a trending topic. People unleashed a flurry of comments and criticisms over the remarks made by Kolisi.
There were those however who also quickly came to Kolisi's defence stating that his remarks held merit and that people were seeking outrage over a non-issue.
Your rugby fav Siya kolisi pulling Kanye West moves. Already drinking from posioned well. #SiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/IGacyhRUhs— NegroWithAttitude (@WekwaMutetwa) January 8, 2019
That he needs to have a more articulate position on transformation, as a person in a position of leadership, that neither seeks to invalidate what is currently in place legislatively nor make it all about him and his own experience. Because, as it stands he's an anomaly.— Karabo Sitto (@SittoK) January 8, 2019
Why is it so hard for #SiyaKolisi ( & people defending him) to understand that redress is not about placing unqualified black people in white people positions? pic.twitter.com/sC8s0QUigz— Mihla (@teamSA4eva) January 7, 2019
Siya Kolisi "Imagine if I had not gone to an English (high) school. I would not have eaten properly, I would not have grown properly" we have many blacks who think like this Yazi. As for eaten properly, I am out of words #SiyaKolisi #blackpriviledge #Springboks pic.twitter.com/UNRfnr8mu4— lancelot mthobisi (@lmmfuphi) January 8, 2019
Black people are too quick to judge without understanding what #SiyaKolisi said,now it makes them look like racists.— H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) January 8, 2019
Let's not be ignorant,we know what the Captain said is true.
But #SiyaKolisi is 100% right on the matter, our government is doing nothing about grooming young black talent from townships, Bavuma and Rabada are international cricketers because of schools attended which their talents were identified. We have alot of talent but resources— Tebogo Molekoa (@Tebogo_Molekoa) January 8, 2019
#SiyaKolisi is 100% on merit & correct ! Quotas in all forms are killing South Africa. Furthermore it goes against our very constitution ! Quotas cannot work if applied unfairly as is the case currently. Govt must build capacity first.— rikesh ishwarlall (@Rikesh_I_am) January 8, 2019
