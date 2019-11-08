WATCH: Springbok Faf de Klerk is the 'chaotic' boyfriend SA rugby fans love
Chaotic maan uFaf 😂 pic.twitter.com/nZPwtDQ1Ss— Bhayeni (@ClixWell) November 7, 2019
Me when my friends ask me to take a pic of them: https://t.co/56Veol1jLN— caryn welby-solomon (@carynwelbys) November 7, 2019
I'm all the way here for Faf's chaotic energy 🤣 https://t.co/VPK4V2bt7j— Tshego Khunou 🧚🏾♀ (@xoxo_Tee) November 7, 2019
Taking Faf's chaotic energy with me into 2020. 💃🏾— Hugo, Bel Die Kolisi 🚨* (@PearlPillay) November 6, 2019
“The only De Klerk we FW” https://t.co/XJAJdqR0Hc— Tony Soprano (@_SonOfHercules) November 7, 2019
Faf de Klerk = chaotic good.— Modupe Oloruntoba (@DrivingMsDupsie) November 7, 2019
Channelling that chaotic Faf de Klerk energy I see— Heather Dixon (@heathermcdixon) November 6, 2019
I want to live my life with the same chaotic energy as @fafdeklerk #RWC2019Champions— Tiff🍭 (@tiffanyanne2706) November 4, 2019
Faf De Klerk has the energy of a toddler. Chaotic. Messy. All over the place. Highly entertaining. 😂— Super Natz (@NatalieAndrew) November 3, 2019
Faf is oulik and chaotic I just wanna keep in my pocket. Faf in my pocket! Cute as can be. I wish I could take you home with me AND NOW YOU CAN! 😂— Reeves (@singfromthehair) November 7, 2019
Faf De Klerk appreciation post 🇿🇦. Loved watching him on the field. A whole mood. #SpringbokChampions #Springboks #fafdeklerk pic.twitter.com/aKibDz4Mhx— I 🍒 (@Yoli_Sparks) November 7, 2019
Faf is so freaking cool 😎😎 it's not even funny anymore 😒 #ChampionsTogether— Kamohelo Moloi (@KamoMoloi_A2G) November 7, 2019
Now here's a bit of irresistible cuteness. This young man has obviously found a hero in Francois 'Faf' de Klerk, and knows his every move.— Tinus Nel (@tytantinus) November 7, 2019
I thought it would add to the appeal to edit some real Faf footage into his backyard test match, during which he won the world cup. pic.twitter.com/Yp1egDaD8w
Faf de Klerk is my muse this festive season. Everything I do, everything I say & every drink I consume. Faf!— 💎NaNkosi💎 (@FifiKunzz) November 7, 2019
I wanna be his friend. Where do I apply #fafdeklerk https://t.co/8gtf1Fh2CI— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) November 7, 2019
But Faf De Klerk is a whole mood ey😅🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/qiplNAzcIj— Th€_Ish• (@ishmael_mashab) November 7, 2019
Anyone feel like being a darling and driving me to East London this Saturday? Guys I just need to see @fafdeklerk 😭😭 pleaaaaasssee— Sprinkle of Zim ✨ (@WapiZimbini) November 7, 2019
#fafdeklerk should be given a Xhosa name pic.twitter.com/PQiZfgQ0VZ— Zolile! (@TheBestMalcolm) November 6, 2019