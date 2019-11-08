Cape Town - The lovefest for Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk continues as the team goes on their championship tour across the country.

With every appearance, De Klerk solidifies himself as the '"chaotic'' but endearing boyfriend that SA rugby fans cannot get enough of.

Many South Africans were tuning in to watch the Rugby World Cup, and couldn't help but notice De Klerk more frequently. He first went viral during the semi-final with Wales, when he was in a "David and Goliath" clash with Wales lock, Jake Ball.





The 1.72m tall De Klerk lived up to his nickname as "Giant Slayer" as he smirked at the 1.97m tall Ball without a hint of fear.





Then he went viral again after pictures and video of him in his speedo hand tongues wagging on social media.





The internet could not enough of the lovable, and 'chaotic' Faf de Klerk after pictures and video of him in his speedo went viral all over social media. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter

The images were snapped from within the locker room after the Springboks had defeated England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final.





His cheeky antics brought a smile to many on social media, and had many calling his energy, chaotic.