Cape Town - As the Springboks got ready to head towards City township Langa to continue their trophy tour, one of the buses broke down on the N2.
Maps Maponyane and others on the Springboks tour bus had to be moved to the City of Cape Town's bus after it had broke down.
The second bus which was in front had to be called and waited for the other crew.
The buses waited for approximately 15 minutes before they hit the road again and were off to Langa, with thousands of fans waving hands and flags by the road side.
Some drivers then started hitting their car hooters on the N2 when the Springboks victory tour passed through.