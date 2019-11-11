WATCH: Springboks trophy tour bus breaks down in Cape Town en-route to Langa









As the Springboks got ready to head towards City township Langa to continue their trophy tour, one of the buses broke down on the N2. Picture: Screenshot Cape Town - As the Springboks got ready to head towards City township Langa to continue their trophy tour, one of the buses broke down on the N2. Maps Maponyane and others on the Springboks tour bus had to be moved to the City of Cape Town's bus after it had broke down. The second bus which was in front had to be called and waited for the other crew. The buses waited for approximately 15 minutes before they hit the road again and were off to Langa, with thousands of fans waving hands and flags by the road side. Some drivers then started hitting their car hooters on the N2 when the Springboks victory tour passed through.

While it was a struggle for the team to get to Langa, they did make it and kept the festivities on the go.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi as the team arrives in Langa. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency

Thousands of Capetonians hit the streets in the Cape Town CBD show their love and support for the Springbok players.

The team returned home from their World Cup final win against England at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan last week, and are showing off the 4.5kg Webb Ellis Cup to thousands of local fans along various routes in Cape Town.

The team first made an appearance at Parliament, before they made their way to the Grand Parade.

[email protected]