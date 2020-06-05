WATCH: Stormers, Pick n Pay lend a helping hand to Cape elderly

Cape Town - The Stormers visited the Neighbourhood Old Age Home (Noah) in Woodstock on Thursday, reminding the elderly that they were not forgotten during these challenging times. The team partnered with Pick n Pay to deliver 1 354kg of food to the home, as well as create awareness for the national retailer’s Feed the Nation campaign to help support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said: “We are using our platform for greater good, especially during times like these. Being here allows us to show many kids that this is important, especially from a young age.” Kolisi, who was raised by his grandmother, said the elderly were generally the ones who made the most sacrifices for their families. “The wisdom and resilience are received from the elderly, and it’s time for us to also look after them,” he added.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Stormers visited the Neighbourhood Old Age Home (Noah) in Woodstock on Thursday, reminding the elderly that they were not forgotten during these challenging times. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Noah diretor Anne Dobson said: “The elderly should be supported because they are most at risk so they don’t have to leave the house as much.

“There has also been a stark increase in the number of pension-headed households, which means that many older persons are responsible for providing food for the whole family.

“Supporting them will allow them to ensure that their younger children are fed too.”

Pick n Pay transformation director Suzanne Ackerman-Berman added: “By supporting organisations like Noah, they can continue to focus their full attention on caring for our elderly, who are the most vulnerable at this time.”

Since April, the Feed the Nation campaign has delivered more than 12million meals, while more than R19 million has been raised to help those worst affected by the pandemic.



Steven Kitshoff and Scarra Ntubeni give a hand. The DHL Stormers players helped unpack nearly a ton and half of food from a truck at Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH) in Woodstock on Thursday morning. This team effort included captain Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni, Damian Willemse and Dillyn Leyds. NOAH supports more than 750 pensioners who live on social grants. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi, and his teammate Steven Kitshoff. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

DHL Stormers players helped unpack nearly a ton and half of food from a truck at Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH) in Woodstock on Thursday morning. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The DHL Stormers players helped unpack nearly a ton and half of food from a truck at Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH) in Woodstock on Thursday morning. This team effort included captain Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni, Damian Willemse and Dillyn Leyds. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

