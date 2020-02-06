This year’s event - scheduled to take place on Sunday March 22 at Cape Town Stadium - will be celebrating 20 years of community building. The partnership between the bread company and the CTBW has strengthened over the years due their shared values.
“We are proud to be associated with this wonderful event that has been built on deep-rooted values such as social cohesion and which promotes fundamental rights: education, physical and mental health and gender equality.
“These are critical areas where the community needs support,” spokesperson Shabodien Roomanay said.
Beneficiaries include Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital, Academia Library, PinkDrive and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.