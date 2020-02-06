Wholesun Bread gives back through Cape Town Big Walk









The Cape Town Big Walk is co-sponsored by Wholesun Bread. Cape Town - For the past three years, community-based bread company, Wholesun Bread, has been supporting various causes in the education and health sectors through their sponsorship of the Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW). This year’s event - scheduled to take place on Sunday March 22 at Cape Town Stadium - will be celebrating 20 years of community building. The partnership between the bread company and the CTBW has strengthened over the years due their shared values. “We are proud to be associated with this wonderful event that has been built on deep-rooted values such as social cohesion and which promotes fundamental rights: education, physical and mental health and gender equality. “These are critical areas where the community needs support,” spokesperson Shabodien Roomanay said. Beneficiaries include Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital, Academia Library, PinkDrive and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.

“The CTBW is organised and run as a well-oiled machine by selfless volunteers whose passion is to serve.

“They are a winning team and we will continue to back them to ensure that they can continue to serve these worthy causes,” he added.

Wholesun Bread started baking 11 years ago and has now established a thriving entity operating from their factory in Parow Industria.

“Our management team has seen the need to invest in our local communities and has developed a sustainable enterprise that employs people who reside in surrounding areas like Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.”

“We have created an environment where we support staff and their families to attain their goals.

“We assist their children with educational support and provide employees with opportunities for further training and skills development. We also run health and safety workshops to ensure that staff always remain alert to the stringent safety requirements of the workplace,” Roomanay added.

For the upcoming CTBW, he appealed for participants to register as soon as possible and become part of an historic event.

“We are hoping to see 20000 plus walkers and runners participate in this incredible event.

“We would like to wish the organising committee all the best and hope to see this big walk reach greater heights in the years to come.”

The deadline for early entries closes on Saturday, February 8. Register today to receive a commemorative 20th anniversary T-shirt and stand a chance of winning some exciting prizes.

To register, visit www.webtickets.co.za or enter in-store at any Pick 'n Pay outlet.