'Worrying trend of cyclists not adhering to the mandatory use of mask'

Cape Town - The Pedal Power Association, one of South Africa’s largest cycling organisations, together with the Cape Town Cycle Tour, have noticed a worrying trend that a large number of cyclists are not adhering to the mandatory use of a face mask/buff when out on the roads during the daily outdoor exercise window from 06h00 to 09h00.

“Despite the well-advertised government regulation that compels all South Africans to wear a mask under stage four lockdown there is a clear lack of discipline amongst cyclists and other people out exercising. The Covid-19 regulations are clear and require everybody to wear a mask when leaving your home - or face a fine for being in contravention,” said Chairman of the PPA, Rens Rezelman.

According to Andrew Baxter, CEO of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, there are many reports of numerous riders either not wearing masks or not adhering to their correct use.

“By disregarding the health and well-being of others, and themselves, cyclists run the risk not only of accelerating transmission but also of being labeled as irresponsible and disrespectful. Also only covering your mouth and not your nose is as bad as not wearing a mask at all,” said Baxter.

A Belgian aerodynamic study has shown that exhaled droplets remain suspended behind in a cyclist’s slipstream and it is therefore vital for everyone to wear a mask.

“It's well established that masks and buffs significantly reduce the potential for wider transmission of respiratory droplets, particularly during vigorous exercise requiring deep exhalation”, said Baxter, adding that masks have a dual function expressed through the slogan “I protect you, you protect me”.

“The fact that this virus spreads easily between people, even before they know they have it, is part of the reason it has become so hard to control. Hence, the reason for making masks compulsory when outside of your home to prevent passing the virus along,” Rezelman explained.