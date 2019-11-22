The Cape 2 Rio takes place across the South Atlantic ocean and will start on January 4 and 5. There are no stops in the race covering about 6700km.
Co-skipper of the boat, the Rotary Scout, Daniel Skriker, 20, said: “A couple of months back, Nicholas Chapman and I met up to discuss the idea of entering the 2020 race with an entire youth team. It was a crazy idea and we didn’t think we’d get the buy-in from everyone, but fortunately we did.”
Skriker said he began sailing dinghies at the age of 10 and became increasingly attached to it since.
“It’s a unique sport in a way it harnesses only the power of the wind to propel the boat forward and you’re subject to the forces of nature only.”