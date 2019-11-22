Young scouts prepare for 25-day Cape 2 Rio sailing adventure









A group of scouts will take part in the Cape 2 Rio on the Rotary Scout in January. Supplied Cape Town - A group of scouts who will be sailing for 25 days from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro are training and preparing for the challenges they will encounter. The Cape 2 Rio takes place across the South Atlantic ocean and will start on January 4 and 5. There are no stops in the race covering about 6700km. Co-skipper of the boat, the Rotary Scout, Daniel Skriker, 20, said: “A couple of months back, Nicholas Chapman and I met up to discuss the idea of entering the 2020 race with an entire youth team. It was a crazy idea and we didn’t think we’d get the buy-in from everyone, but fortunately we did.” Skriker said he began sailing dinghies at the age of 10 and became increasingly attached to it since. “It’s a unique sport in a way it harnesses only the power of the wind to propel the boat forward and you’re subject to the forces of nature only.”

Crew member Matthew Williams, 16, said: “The first time I sailed, I was terrified of going anywhere near the water. At the age of 12, Daniel ran a sailing camp which got me over my fear, and since then I couldn’t get enough of it.”

Skriker said: “Almost everyone gets seasick, but it doesn’t take long to find your sea legs and there’s no better feeling when you do.

“We’ll definitely experience some rough weather, which can be both physically and mentally challenging but is part of the entire experience.”

A group of scouts will take part in the Cape 2 Rio on the Rotary Scout in January. Picture: Supplied

Once the participants leave Cape Town, they will sail north-west to the island of Da Trindade and then to the south-west leading to South America.

Near the coast, the skippers will decide whether to take the longer route with strong winds, or a more direct route with the chance of lighter winds.

It will cost the race team about R100000 to compete in the race and this excludes the cost of return flights to Cape Town.

Spokesperson at Scouts SA, Natasha Kayle, said the training in sailing that the scouts took part in was under the Sea Scout leadership training programme at Scouts SA.

Scouting allows young people to learn and hone new skills, while also learning respect and consciousness of the environment.

The youngsters also launched a crowdfunding page to assist with funding which is available on Facebook at “JML Rotary Scout”.

[email protected]