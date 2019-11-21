GOAL: Hout Bay teen will represent SA in Europe

Cape Town - A 15-year-old ice hockey player from Hout Bay needs your help in getting him to Bulgaria. Uzair Sadan, a Grade 8 pupil at Windsor High School, is the youngest player ever to be selected for the national team, and will be representing South Africa at the IIHF Ice Hockey under-20 Men’s Championship in Sofia from 13 to 19 January.

The young defence player says he wants to turn pro and hopes to follow in the footsteps of vice captain Uthmaan Samaai, 26.

“I aspire to be like one of the best South African players, Uthmaan Samaai. He plays as a forward and is a humble and good player. I play with him on the senior level,” Uzair says.

ASPIRATION: Uzair Sadan, 15

However, his proud mother, Nazley Sadan, 52, says ice hockey is underrated in South Africa and expensive.

The family has been trying to raise funds by hosting an eat and treat, but she says ticket sales have been low.