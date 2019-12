Youngest team taking part in Cape2Rio sailing race ready for action









The group of scouts who will be sailing for 25 days from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro in the Cape2Rio next month received their vaccination for the race at Medicross Travel Clinic in Tokai on Thursday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Six members of the group of scouts that will participate in the Cape2Rio 2020 edition offshore sailing race attended the Medicross Travel Clinic in Tokai for vaccination against yellow fever as part of the preparation for the race that will start on January 4. Daniel Skriker, Rotary Scout and co-skipper of the boat, said there has been and there would be a lot of work in preparation during the weeks. “Saturday is two weeks before we leave,” said the scout. “It’s been busy, but we are really looking forward to it and everyone’s been working hard.” They will be the youngest team taking part in the Cape2Rio 2020 edition and one of the youngest in its history, with a crew of two 21-year-old co-skippers and six crew members aged between 15 and 18.

Cape2Rio is an ocean race that covers about 3600 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The scout group will be sailing with Tosca 36’ cruising yacht owned by Scouts SA that has already competed on three occasions for the same race.

The whole team started scouting at age 11 and have been trained in sailing, first aid, navigation as well as many other practical skills, to be prepared for what’s coming through the Sea Scout programme which also gives them the chance to potentially enter the maritime industry as their future careers.

Meanwhile, WWF SA and racing trimaran Love Water are joining forces to raise awareness about the problem of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans ahead of the yacht race.

The 80-foot, French trimaran, skippered by Craig Sutherland, arrived in Cape Town on December 12 after a 14000km delivery voyage from Portimao, Portugal, via Brazil, to the Mother City. It will be berthed at the V&A Waterfront until January 11, while making final preparations to take part in the trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro.

The #LoveWater team has set itself two goals - to break the Cape2Rio record of 11 days set by rival vessel Maserati, and to promote environmental awareness around the impact of plastic pollution on marine life while doing so.

They’ve also settled on the lucky number eight.

With eight crew members on board, and their sights set on a record-breaking eight-day race, they plan to share eight stories about plastic pollution during their voyage.

They will end their trip with a Commitment Day, when they will share what they’ve learnt and seen of plastic pollution during the crossing and make their own pledges to do something about it.

