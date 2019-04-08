AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, left, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, with First Lady Jeannette Kagame and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker light a flame of remembrance at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda yesterday. Rwanda is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the worst genocide in recent history. Ben Curtis AP Photo

Rwandan President Paul Kagame did not mince his words when he said his country would deal decisively with any threat to its unity. The Rwandan leader was addressing a packed Kigali Conference Centre yesterday when the East African country commemorated the 25th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsis. Over a million Tutsis and those opposed to the 1994 bloody extermination of the tribe were killed in a 100-day bloodbath.

Kagame, a retired soldier, sternly warned: "Never and never again will bloodshed flow in Rwanda.

"No adversary must try to orchestrate hate. Dare to mess with us and we will mess with you big time."

Former president Thabo Mbeki was among the several heads of state listening to Kagame’s call on Rwandans to remain united.

Mbeki also joined in a 30-minute remembrance walk from parliament to the Kigali stadium.

“In 1994 there was no hope and only darkness, but today life radiates. Our culture is creating newborns of love, “ said Kagame.

He said they had asked survivors of the genocide to make the ultimate sacrifices and put emotions in a box.

“This is to give our nation life. In fact, survivors are the only ones left with something to give, which is their forgiveness,” he said.

He said this explained the secret to Rwanda’s success story.

“Looking at Rwanda today, it is clear that God has come back to stay with us. Our prayer is for no people to ever endure the same tribulations, especially our brothers and sisters in Africa,” he said.

He called on Africans to root out all forms of stigmatisation and discrimination.

“The only conclusion you can draw from Rwanda is that no community is beyond repair,” said Mbeki.

Last month saw Joburg opening its first permanent exhibition on genocides.

CAPE TIMES