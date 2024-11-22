A dance between love, sacrifice, and the supernatural

“Unnatural life. Rightful death. And Vale and I, between both, beholden to neither, and everything we were ever meant to be.” Six Scorched Roses by Carissa Broadbent is set in the world of Crowns of the Nyaxia series and had me hooked from the first pages.

Lilith, a young woman cursed since birth, is racing against time to find a cure and save the people she loves from a terrible god-cursed illness. As her village slowly withers away Lilith is desperate and she decides to take things into her own hands. She makes a deal with the only thing the gods hate more than her village, a vampire named Vale. She offers him six roses in exchange for six vials of his blood—her town's only hope. Lilith soon realises that six visits to Vale to save her village could lead to her eternal damnation. She grapples with her own moral dilemmas as her relationship with Vale deepens. Their connection reveals her vulnerabilities and desires. The story keeps you on the edge of your seat. The stakes are incredibly high, not just for her - but for her entire village.

Broadbent draws you into Lilith’s emotional journey, perfectly capturing the romance in their growing bond amidst all the chaos they face. And trust me, there are passionate moments that add spice without overshadowing the story’s heart. It felt genuine and relatable, making me root for them even when the odds were stacked against them. What impressed me about this romance novel is the emotional depth it portrays. Six Scorched Roses goes beyond the typical vampire clichés offering a fresh spin on the forbidden-love genre. It’s a compelling story about sacrifice, love, and the lengths we will go to, to save those we care about. Six Scorched Roses by Carissa Broadbent is available on loot.co.za.