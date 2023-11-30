A rhythmic homecoming to Cape Town unveils the ‘heartbeat of Africa’

A pulsating celebration of South African culture has returned home as “Drumstruck”, hailed as an interactive theatrical masterpiece, echoes the vibrant rhythm of Africa at Silvermist Organic Wine Estate in Cape Town. The captivating show has traversed the globe, enchanting audiences from New York to Japan, and now hitting local shores after nearly two decades.

Warren Lieberman, the show’s producer and co-creator, orchestrated the return to South Africa post-pandemic, recognising the yearning for connection after isolating times. “Drumstruck harnesses the unifying power of rhythm, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of togetherness,” said Lieberman. Under the guidance of director and co-creator Kathy-Jo Ross, “Drumstruck’s” recent stint at Silvermist garnered unanimous acclaim, igniting online conversations, with rave reviews praising its soul-stirring essence and contagious jubilance.

The show, now in its second season, boasts a stellar cast featuring Mpho Rasenyalo, Tumelo Seleke and Zama Qambi – performers whose energy and authenticity have graced stages alongside global icons like Shakira and Will I Am. Their magnetic stage presence invites audiences to immerse themselves in Southern Africa’s musical heritage, from traditional drums to cutting-edge instruments. What makes “Drumstruck” a must-experience is its inclusivity – every attendee receives a drum, becoming an integral part of the rhythmic odyssey through African music. Families find a rare opportunity to bond and revel in the shared joy this interactive show offers.

Set against the backdrop of the Twelve Apostles, the Silvermist Organic Wine Estate, curated by owner Gregory Brink Louw, complements the “Drumstruck” ethos. Guests indulge in a pre-show wine tasting of a selection of wines across the Constantia Valley, before delving into the specially-curated museum-theatre space for “Drumstruck”. Expanding the South African immersion, visitors can opt for a post-show braai experience, serenaded by a world-class marimba band. The reopening of the Silvermist Rocketbar as an African-themed wine and coffee bar adds to the allure of the venue.