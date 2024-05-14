An easy ginger and turmeric shot recipe to boost your immune system

If you are looking for an easy way to boost your immune system and enjoy the many health benefits of ginger and turmeric, give this shot a try. Courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, the recipe has a few ingredients that make a powerful, raw nutrient-packed health shot in minutes.

Turmeric and ginger have been consumed for centuries, and over time they have built quite a reputation for being super healthy. The roots are typically dried and then ground into a spice that can be kept for months if stored correctly. However, it is the fresh root that really shines.

Ginger and turmeric are beneficial roots that are used in cooking, as a tea or in other beverages. Both are rich in antioxidant properties and are available in capsule form, as dietary supplements. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is loaded with anti-oxidants and can even help settle your stomach. It is also great for cooking. It tastes delicious in vinaigrettes, stir fries, soups and broths, sautéed vegetables or in a spice blend to coat a roast.

Considered by many to be a superfood for the brain, turmeric is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, just like ginger, but because of its “earthy” flavour”, it is stronger than ginger and is not quite as versatile. It tastes delicious in vinaigrettes, stir-fries, soups and broths, sautéed vegetables or in a spice blend to coat a roast. “Although each is great alone, they are even better together. Their union has been flaunted and it is no wonder that they prove to be a potent combination. Specifically in cold-pressed immunity shots, that have gained extreme popularity since the Covid-19 outbreak. A mere cough will have you adding one of these vitamin-packed shots to your basket,” Granny Mouse Country House & Spa noted. Immunity shot recipe Ingredients

Ginger and turmeric Lemon and pepper Apple juice (optional)

Method Clean your organically grown turmeric and ginger well. You can peel the skin off if you desire. Juice the turmeric.

Juice the ginger. Juice the lemon after peeling the rind, or use lemon juice. Mix everything and add black pepper as it activates the benefits of turmeric.