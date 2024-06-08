An essential resource for taking back control of one’s health

An abundance of longevity books have hit the bookshelves over the last year each with interesting facts on what can be done to extend your lifespan, but Dr Peter Attia’s book goes into greater detail on how to achieve it. Attia, a medical doctor, has become increasingly frustrated with the traditional approach to medicine and illness. In his book Outlive, he takes a hard look at how mainstream medicine has failed to make progress against diseases of ageing such as Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and cancer to name but a few.

Attia speaks openly about his mental health struggles and this is commendable. The very short chapter in emotional health may be seen as one of the stand-out chapters because he was so transparent. The other stand-out chapter Attia details in his book is sleep and how sleep deprivation can cause insulin resistance by a third. His knowledge of sleep research has been eye-opening, providing priceless insights for developing rejuvenating sleep routines for increased physical and mental vitality. This book is an essential resource for everyone looking to take back control of their health regardless of age or situation.