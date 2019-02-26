Bruce Geza in Jojo, to be showcased at the Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival returns for its ninth edition from March 8 to 16, with fresh and vibrant works and a weekend programme for the whole family. It will showcase some of the finest theatre and emerging artists from all over the Western Cape.

This year, the Baxter will buzz with groundbreaking works by new theatre-makers as nearly 40 theatre productions and events, featuring more than 100 artists and performers, make up the programme, which is filled with innovation, relevance and originality.

The festival team comprises award-winning actor and director Mdu Kweyama as curator, artistic director Bongile Mantsai, co-ordinator Zoleka Helesi, administrator Jestine Sias and Monde Myataza (marketing and sales).

After the overwhelming success of last year’s Zabalaza Challenge, the initiative will again be an important way to contribute to the arts.

Baxter chief executive and artistic director Lara Foot, who introduced the challenge last year, encouraged and challenged individuals, businesses, corporates, organisations and the public to buy bulk tickets at only R30 a ticket. These tickets will be offered to those who are not able to afford them.

“This is an investment in the future of theatre-making in the Western Cape. Not only will these tickets be given to learners or communities who cannot afford to purchase them, the door takings from each show will go straight back the groups or artists, which in turn means more plays by more talented artists.”

Visit www.baxter.co.za/ZabalazaChallenge to take part.

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will be the keynote speaker at the gala opening.

The festival began with the Family Carnival Weekend on February 10-11, which is for the family to enjoy together, with a wide range of activities and shows on offer.

Every venue and space in the Baxter came alive with performances alongside fun family activities.

Six productions from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport finals were staged over the weekend with participants from the Overberg, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts presenting their best work.

The main festival runs from March 11 to 16 with shows at 10am, 11.30am, 4.30pm and 7pm over the week. The full programme can be viewed at www.baxter.co.za

Tickets cost R30, while shows over the Family Carnival Weekend are priced differently. Bookings are via Webtickets (www.webtickets.co.za) or at Pick * Pay outlets.

For discounted school or group block bookings, fund-raisers or charities, contact Monde Myataza (021 680 3980) or Sharon Ward (021 680 3962, email [email protected]) or Carmen Kearns (021 680 3993, [email protected])

Cape Times