Cape Town – Artists have been called to submit artworks for the Echoes of Sophiatown exhibition that will celebrate the uniquely South African “Swing Era” music of the 1930s to the 1950s. Hosted by the Cape Town Swing non-profit organisation in collaboration with the Youngblood Gallery, the exhibition opens on March 7 at the gallery at 70-72 Bree Street in the CBD.

The exhibition forms one of three parts of the Echoes of Sophiatown Project, according to Cape Town Swing chairperson Brendan Argent.

Part two of the project comprises a search to find and transcribe 30 songs from that swing era, so the music can be played live again.

The third part researches, compiles and documents the stories of the musicians and events around the creation of those 30 songs.

“The Echoes of Sophiatown Project is dedicated to preserving and reviving an essential part of South Africa’s cultural heritage: the early swinging jazz sounds of Sophiatown, District Six and other creative hubs,” said Argent.

He said American music of the 1930s and ’40s resonated in South Africa at that time and had been taken up by local musicians, especially in Sophiatown, District 6 and Alexandra.

“It became very popular around the country and as it grew it was influenced by the local rhythms and musical traditions, and it took on a uniquely South African sound.

“Musicals like King Kong helped it gain traction, kick-starting the careers of musicians like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.

“Some of the songs were coded protests to the forced removals, and others were simply an excuse to dance and sing in a dark time in our country’s history.

“Sadly, much of this music has been lost, and few of the original musicians are still alive today.

“Names like Kippie Moeketsi, Lemmy Mabaso and Dollie Rathebe are largely unknown by young people today, despite the role they had in the history of South African Jazz.

“And the stories, the dance forms and the songs are slowly being forgotten,” he said.

Argent said Cape Town Swing and the Youngblood Gallery ran a crowdfunding campaign in October to raise the money to make the work of the project possible.

“The campaign was a great success and we are nearing the completion of the aims we have set.

“The transcriptions have been completed and we have recorded 12 of the songs, which will be released as an album on March 7 at the exhibition.

“We are researching the stories from the period and have interviewed some of the original residents of Sophiatown.

“These will be released on the Cape Town Swing website (www.capetownswing.co.za) in the form of blog posts over the next few months, and will also be included in the CD liner notes,” he added.

He said on March 23, as part of the Mother City Hop festival (www.mothercityhop.com) they would be hosting a night to celebrate the heritage and culture from this era at the District6 Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.

The Pebble Shaker Jazz band (www.pebbleshakers.co.za) will perform those songs live, many for the first time in 70 years. Tickets are R200 and can be bought on the Cape Town Swing Website.

For more, visit www.facebook.com/events/817199121961515/

Applications for submitting the artworks, which can include sculptures, photography and paintings, but are not necessarily limited to those art forms, close on Thursday.

