A painting by Ayanda Mabhulu of the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela during the Art Fair. Photo: Lubabalo Poswa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The seventh edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair came to an end yesterday, after displaying some of the world’s finest artwork at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The annual event is renowned as a leading destination in Africa to buy local and international art, showcasing a diversity of work that represents the forefront of contemporary art.

It is also a place where buyers from around the world interact with galleries and exciting emerging and established artists, and also creating important global networks.

It featured exhibitions by young African artists, who excel in the contemporary art world.

World-renowned and veteran artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was also among the artists who exhibited her work at the event.

Mahlangu is a well-known icon, who is the first person to transfer the traditional Ndebele style of mural paintings to the canvas.

Investec Cape Town Art Fair director Laura Vincenti said: “By providing a platform to showcase works by both established and emerging pan-African and diasporic artists, and exposing these artists to new local and international audiences and collectors, Investec Cape Town Art Fair has the ability to further a sustainable market for the arts on the continent.”

Investec Global head of marketing Malcolm Fried said: “Investec believes in being able to leverage international networks for the benefits of the local business.

"This is one of the reasons that we see the collaboration with Investec Cape Town Art Fair as important for the growth of the sector in South Africa.

"Our clients have a passion for both the country and for the world of art, so there is a great opportunity for client engagement as well as storytelling.”

Cape Times