Children’s book inspires little ones to dream big

Cape Town - Author Cindy-Lee Jacobs from Diep River has launched her first children’s book, Where dreams meet reality, with 8-year-old Mbalentle Mavuso, who is a pupil of Jacobs at Star of the Sea Convent in St James. The book delves into the power of little dreamers who have the courage to pursue their aspirations.

Readers meet Hannah, the adventurous protagonist – a young girl who discovers the magic of dreaming in ordinary places. Through her journey, the book aims to inspire young children, emphasising that one doesn’t require extraordinary surroundings to dream. It serves as an uplifting and inclusive read for children of all backgrounds, irrespective of socio-economic challenges they may face.

The book leaves one with a profound message – your dreams are not only free and valid, but are also a precious gift from God that should be shared with others. The book acknowledges parents as the unsung heroes, playing an incredible role in propelling future leaders through their sacrifices and unwavering support during their children’s journey of self-discovery, Jacobs says. Books remain a fundamental gateway for children to explore a realm of endless possibilities and joy through the enchantment of stories.