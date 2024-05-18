Chopra’s wisdom is a guiding light to personal growth

My journey with Deepak Chopra began with a serendipitous encounter in a second-hand bookshop in Durban. Among dusty shelves, Ageless Body, Timeless Mind beckoned me, and with my last few coins, I secured a treasure that would shape my understanding of the universe.

Since then, Chopra’s wisdom has been a guiding light on my path of personal growth and self-discovery.

This is a great book to understand the difference between accepting to grow old and youthful in mind and heart using some practices for living a longer life.

In his latest collaboration, Deepak Chopra co-authors Quantum Body with physicist Jack Tuszynski and leading endocrinologist Brian Fertig, MD, to reveal the new frontiers in health and ageing.