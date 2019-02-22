TERRIKON Fracture

“What I do as an artist has a lot of potential to be something important, to be something powerful and significant,” says Joburg-born artist Chris Soal. For him, no art movement in history was ever born by one artist. And that is why he has aspirations of creating a space where emerging artists can come together, and not just for the commercial viability of their work. The University of Witwatersrand Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts (Hons) graduate has had a roller-coaster year - he was the overall winner of the PPC Imaginarium 2018, had a solo showing at the Investec Cape Town Arts Fair, and is one of the nominees for Design Indaba’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa.

Stellar Scintillation was nominated by Kaya FM radio presenter Bridget Masinga. Taking almost six months to bring his vision to life, Soal used found materials, in this case beer bottle tops, as the departure point for his works. But it is his keen sense of social awareness and his eye for turning everyday objects into bodies of art that has placed him firmly on the radar. Marchelle Abrahams had a quick Q&A with the artist on the thinking behind his art pieces and his hopes for the future.

Chris Soal is one of the nominees for Design Indaba's Most Beautiful Object in South Africa.

Congratulations on your nomination for Most Beautiful Object. Can you explain the thinking behind the making of Stellar Scintillation?

That was quite special because it came about from my process working with found beer bottle tops. Every now and then I'd get these glints of gold reflected on the street. That became quite important for me, thinking about how Johannesburg has this status as the city of gold and what it promises so many immigrants in terms of economic prosperity.

Taking the caps and stringing them together is one way which I felt the object stayed true to its own nature. So when you look at the piece, you don't really recognise it for being bottle tops.

SEE You See Me See You

How would you describe your artistic expression?

I think my way of working thus far in my career is really centred around using objects that we find in our everyday lives. I'm trying to work with them and look at them in a fresh way so that we can start rethinking what we define as valuable. For me, I think my work is really about utilising formal techniques such as repetition, form or light and the relationship between these things. But at the end of the day, it's really not about the objects themselves. It actually signifies the larger questions that we have, especially what we value, what we acknowledge, and what we cherish.

Do you find that you have to explain your work to people?

Surprisingly, I think so many people respond to the work very quickly because it's such a familiar object. Once they recognise what it is, there's something that happens to them that they respond to very naturally.

THE Haunting of our Age





Concrete is a constant feature in lots of your pieces. Is there a reason for this?

I've been using it for the past six years. It's been quite interesting because I started using it as a material that I try to reflect on my life in Johannesburg. Growing up in this urban environment, there is this cold, rigid form.

What has been your most memorable showing so far?

I had a solo presentation at the Cape Town Arts Fair. That was really exciting for me because it was my first time in Cape Town and my first solo presentation at an art fair. I was overwhelmed by the response and how engaging people were.

Have you found that your PPC Imaginarium win has created more opportunities for you?

It was such a surprise for me and came at a time that was really perfect because I had just graduated from Wits two months before that. That award was really a foot in the door and a big confidence-booster.

Your work has been gaining lots of attention, but do you think South Africa is doing enough to promote emerging artists?

I think it's both yes and no. While I think art fairs are great and they are really exciting ways to bring art to the public, they are still a highly commercial platform, and I think that if that's the only space that is available to emerging artists, then it's inevitably going to influence the work we make. As South Africans, our cultural sphere in fine art is defined by commercial ventures, galleries, art fairs and even public museums.

What sort of legacy would you like to leave behind?

I'm still very much an emerging artist and trying to find my feet in this world, but the fact that I'm on these platforms is quite encouraging and making me aware that now that I'm here, what do I have to say? So now it's really about the integrity of my work and about me thinking through my responsibility as an artist.

