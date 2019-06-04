Cape Town press and war zone photographer Cloete Breytenbach had been planning to host an exhibition of his work when he died at the weekend following an operation. Breytenbach, 85, was born and raised in Bonnievale near Swellendam and was well-known for his photographic images that captured District Six community life during apartheid.

Long-time friend and fellow photographer Gavin Furlonger said: “He came to see me about a month ago about putting on a retrospective exhibition of his life’s work at my Gallery F in Cape Town. If his family welcomes the idea we’d certainly go ahead.”

Breytenbach had worked at the Cape Times during the ’70s, and Furlonger described Breytenbach as a very private individual.

He said he and Breytenbach had put together Breytenbach’s “Spirit of District Six Exhibition” some years ago.

“It’s now a very well-received exhibition, because it brought back to life the sense of community of District Six at the time,” Furlonger said.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival founder Rashid Lombard said he had always been interested in Breytenbach’s photography about District Six.

“What impressed me the most was the way he captured images of ordinary people of District Six, which is an important body of work for our heritage,” Lombard said.

Breytenbach’s daughter Anna said her father had a successful quadruple heart bypass operation two weeks ago, but started internal bleeding in the ICU on Friday.

Mediclinic Panorama doctors and staff tried for three hours to save his life, but he died peacefully after midnight on Friday, she said.

Her father lived in Plattekloof.

“For the last three decades he was self-employed and freelancing for various publications and television channels, doing mostly documentary film-making.

“In recent years he also hosted solo photographic exhibitions in New York, Amsterdam, Portugal and South Africa,” Anna said.

She said he had covered the Frelimo- Renamo war in Mozambique, wars in Angola and Vietnam, and the Yom Kippur War between Israel and a group of Arab countries led by Egypt and Syria in 1973.

She said her late father was survived by his wife Brenda, four children and two grandchildren, and that he would be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on June 17 in Cape Town, with the venue still to be announced.

