Alan Committie steps into the ultimate game of thrones in Richard III. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The multi-talented Alan Committie is thrilled to be performing in his first Shakespeare at the Maynardville Open-Air Festival as the damaged, evil, “seductive and charming” king in Richard III. Richard III is directed by Geoffrey Hyland.

This is Committie’s first Bard at Maynardville, but last year he was one of the producers on The Taming of the Shrew. As part the team producing of Richard III, he is cognisant of staging a show for contemporary audiences.

Committie said: “This is Shakespeare’s second longest play. We have edited the text and are hoping to present something which is two and half hours, including an interval: a lean, mean fighting machine.

"We have doubled up roles and amalgamated some characters and have a cast of 14 - including three UCT students and one recent graduate.

"I am thrilled to be working with Geoff Hyland who is a veteran of Maynardville and to be performing with great actors such as Anthea Thompson, Lee Ann van Rooi and young guns like David Viviers and Andrew Laubscher.”

Committie is a maestro of stand-up comedy and some people think that this is a send-up of Richard III. It isn’t.

Committie said: “This is very much ‘straight version’. There are dark comic elements. In some ways Richard is a clown figure but this is certainly not a send-up. That was my one-man version 20 years ago.

“This is very much exploring elements of power, strategy, political machinations. Those who love Shakespeare will hopefully enjoy it on a level of being familiar with the play.

"Those who have never seen Richard III will have a House of Cards experience. The TV show was based on Richard III.”

The play is the ultimate game of thrones: “The power of this text is that someone like a Trump or a Boris Johnson or a Theresa May or Juju or this new guy running Brazil pop up when a society is loath to make quick decisions or fix problems. People are stuck in a lethargy. They don’t know how to restore society.

“Then someone comes along who is prepared to move swiftly, say things very boldly - whether we agree with them or not - and to manipulate media and press.

“These people often get into positions of power. I think that’s what Shakespeare is writing about here - how quickly people can ascend to positions of power - by our consent and often with our vote - before we know what they really stand for.”

It was a long-time goal for Committie to play Richard: “What attracted me is his seductive nature. He is one of the great villains but is charming and very likeable.

“Early on in the play, we enjoy that he tells us exactly what he is going to do

“On the one hand, there is this incredible thrill: the roller-coaster ride that the character has in trying to become king of England.

“But underneath this is the darkness of a man who is badly deformed and has anger and pain inside him and that drives him.”

The landscape of Richard III is a masculine-driven world: “It’s a time of War of the Roses, unbelievable battles male dominated. Male energy. Testosterone. People fighting and clamouring for power.

“And yet the play is very much about the relationships between Richard and the women in his life: Lady Anne, who he woos over the body of her dead husband and father-in-law; and his mother, the duchess who detests him from the moment that he is born”

Get to the park and enjoy, says Committie, the producer: “It’s on for five weeks. We are experiencing great weather in Cape Town. People can have an incredible picnic and enjoy the experience.”

* Richard III is on from February 7 to March 9, Monday to Saturdays at 8.15pm. R150 -R220. On Valentine’s Night prizes will be given to lucky patrons. Book at Computicket on 0861 915 8000/www.computicket.com or Artscape on 021 421 7695.