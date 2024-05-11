Diabetes: balancing act through plant-based foods can restore your health

Health advice can often feel like navigating a maze. I met the co-authors of Healing Diabetes and other Lifestyle Diseases – Cooking Africa’s Plant Based Whole Foods at a recent Cape Times reader engagement. While speaking about health and lifestyle changes, co-author Ian Macfarlane briefly touched on the new Ubuntu Wellness recipe book.

He explained that this special book, by drawing on traditional plant-based cuisines of Africa, offers a map out of the maze by building not just healthy bodies, but healthy communities and ecosystems, bringing a message of empowerment to people everywhere. Described by Dr Will Tuttle, an award-winning author of the bestselling The World Peace Diet as “a nourishing African love-letter to the world.” From the outset it is clear that the authors are very passionate about their mission to promote healthy lifestyles. Their dedication to helping others achieve their goals is evident throughout the pages.

Not only is it a cookbook, but potentially a pathway to reversing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes by eating local recipes which are quick, convenient and affordable. A family of four can prepare lunch or dinner for around R15 per person. With an early disclaimer regarding possible adverse effects of major lifestyle changes, and given the focus of the program on reducing and stopping medications, Macfarlane emphasises on the importance of medical supervision being required at all times.

While lifestyle changes can be implemented, chronic illnesses such as diabetes cannot be reserved overnight, but through a long term lifestyle change – the key is discipline. Each section is carefully narrated with backstories from individuals who have managed their chronic illness. The authors combine scientific evidence, plant based foods and a personalised wellness plan to suit the needs.

The inclusion of a 21-day-programme and easy-to-follow recipes makes it easy to implement. From sweet mielie meal porridge with mixed berries and banana to split lentil stews, the Healing diabetes seems like a viable solution toward a health journey. Healing Diabetes And Other Lifestyle Diseases can be obtained on Loot.co.za and Exclusive Books