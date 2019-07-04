Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Self-taught Gugulethu resident Sibulelo Dimanda is among 21 emerging artists showcasing their artwork at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. The exhibition is at the V&A Waterfront until tomorrow and will then move to a number of other venues to expand the artists’ exposure, including at First Thursday events.

The artists responded to a call earlier this year to apply to the City’s Emerging Artists Programme.

“I began sketching with stencils about a year ago, using charcoal, with the intention to have the sketches put on the doors and wooden items.

"My friend told me I should try using paint, and when he saw my work he said it was far too good to be used just as decorations on doors,” Dimanda said.

He said he had been informed of the programme and submitted a piece which was accepted for the exhibition.

His piece celebrates virtuoso singer, dancer and composer Busi Mhlongo, originally from Inanda in Natal, who died of breast cancer in 2010.

Dimanda said he wanted to use the platform to expand his work and create more pieces celebrating icons who had not received recognition for their contributions to the arts.

The Emerging Artists Programme was established to create sustainable and structured development for local emerging visual artists.

Mayoral committee member for community services Zahid Badroodien said: “The programme focuses primarily on artists who’ve not had the benefit of resources, training and exposure as a result of historic inequality and under-development.

‘‘During the early stages of their careers, artists often face financial stress and struggle to access resources.

‘‘This programme has given artists the practical skills to help them leverage opportunities.”

Entry to see the exhibition is R100.