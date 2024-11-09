Entrepreneur maps bold path for racial healing

In “The Human Bridge”, Ian Fuhr, the founder and CEO of the South African beauty chain Sorbet, teams up with co-author Nina de Klerk to present a compelling call for racial healing in South Africa. Released in August 2024, “The Human Bridge” was born from Fuhr's extensive knowledge as a Race Relations consultant, a role he embraced during the transformative years of the ‘new South Africa’ in 1991.

He describes this period as both challenging and rewarding. The authors aim to guide individuals from various cultures, religions, and races on a personal journey towards racial healing. Acknowledging the past is essential, and the authors remind us that we often overlook its long-lasting effects.

While structural changes have laid a foundation, Fuhr and de Klerk argue that more must be done to bridge the gap between citizens. They advocate for leaders who possess the power to inspire change. The book includes essays written by 11 South Africans who share harrowing experiences of discrimination, transformation, and healing. Fuhr and de Klerk draw on the principles of our Constitution and the African philosophy of ‘Ubuntu’, which emphasises community and mutual existence. They highlight the unique opportunity South Africa has to expand its rich cultural tapestry.

As the country grapples with the legacies of 300 years of colonialism, Apartheid, and the ongoing challenges of inequality, the authors stress the importance for us to change how we think, how we move, and how we participate in the society around us. As a white Afrikaner born in 1994, I reflect on my own journey acknowledging that my reality differs significantly from that of my grandparents. I have built deep relationships, I have been mentored, uplifted, loved, and cared for by people across all races and cultures. Although, like many others, I have had bad experiences, “The Human Bridge” allowed me to look beyond the surface of the people I interact with daily.

This is not a casual read, this book needs to be studied to be fully understood. To that I can say I am a ‘born-free’. Free to engage, free to love, and free to change. The Human Bridge by Ian Fuhr and Nina de Klerk is available on Loot.co.za Thina Botha