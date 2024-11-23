Family shows and new plays at Magnet Theatre's exciting summer season

Magnet Theatre presents their Summer Season from November 30, featuring various shows for the family as well as a series of solo shows and three new plays. The Season runs over two weeks with three performances a day. The day starts at 10am with Mina Thina, a show aimed at 3 –7-year-olds but which will delight the whole family. Directed by Jennie Reznek, Mina Thina is about community, about being together and being alone as well as the importance of human connection.

Three performers work with song, dance and shadow puppetry and all the objects of home to create a charming and delightful 40 minutes of theatre. The cast features Melusi Molefe, Yvonne Msebenzi and Lusanda Soboyise. At 12:30pm is Glimmer, returning by popular demand after its incredibly successful run in August. Directed by Roshina Ratnam, Glimmer is made specifically for teenagers and young adults, exploring the dangers and pressures of the online world. The cast features Lusanda Soboyise, Karabo H.Banda, Buhle T. Stefane, Mihlali Bele, Melusi M.Molefe, Azola Mkhabile, Sanele Philip, Emmanuel Ntsamba and Yvonne Msebenzi. At 7.30pm, catch three new solo shows that have been created specifically for the season by different emerging playwrights and theatre-makers – Khanya Ngcuka, Jenna Fish and Nasfa Ncanywa. The talented young theatre makers are mentored by Magnet Theatre Artistic directors Mark Fleishman, Mandla Mbothwe and Jennie Reznek.

Ngcuka’s show, Pumla's Song presents an unconventional image of mothers who took up arms for freedom. The play navigates motherhood and soldier-hood, using memory, and gestural language. Unpacking Mr Becker, by Fish, written in collaboration with Robin Kitto, deals with the uncovering of “things”. The literal, left to gather dust and the figurative, the memories, secrets...lives forgotten as people grow old and the stories buried by a world moving too fast to stop and listen.

Ncanywa’s Intsebenzo is a work reflecting on the consequences of absent black domestic workers, the relationships between their absence and what is fractured or missed in their lives of their children while they are working in the city. Jenna Fish, Khanya Ngcuka, Nasfa Ncanywa and Buhle T Sefane who will present their solo shows. Picture: Mihlali Bele A fourth solo show will be performed by Buhle T Sefane – a reworking and development of his work Uhambo (the travelling) exploring the impact of mental health on the life of an artist and the redemptive power of creativity and dance.