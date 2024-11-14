Festive Lights Switch-On a celebration of music and comedy

Mörda, Mafikizolo, Ouma Sarie, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels and more are on the line-up for this year’s Festive Lights Switch-On Adderley Street event. The line-up of artists, entertainers and fine comedians will illuminate the stage and ignite the holiday spirit from 4pm on December 1 on the Grand Parade.

Revellers can expect chart-toppers Mafikizolo, the soulful sounds of Fagrie Isaacs and Candice Thornton, reggae legends Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels, and the electronic beats of Mörda. Performers also include crowd-favourite 3 Tons of Fun and Wynand and Cheree Strydom, the harmonies of Blackbyrd, and the classic moves of the OG Dancers. Fan favourites DJ Caycee, Carletheia, Ouma Sarie, and Meneer Cee who will bring infectious energy to the Grand Parade stage.

This year’s festivities will be led by Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, two of South Africa’s beloved comedic talents, under the event theme “People of Hope.” Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels. Adding to the fun and the laughter, the top three finalists from the City of Cape Town’s new comedy competition, who will bring their best routines, showcasing fresh comedic talent and making this event a true celebration of local creativity.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis emphasised the spirit of resilience and optimism that underpins the “People of Hope” who are the bedrock of the city. “Cape Town is a city of bright lights and even brighter people. The Festive Lights Switch-On is our chance to come together, acknowledge the year behind us and celebrate what is to come. “This year’s lines-up will certainly get me into the holiday spirit, as it speaks to the joy, unity, and vibrancy that make Cape Town the heart of the holiday season in South Africa,” Hill-Lewis said