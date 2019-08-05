Giovanna Biallo-Stone's 'Vanishing Point', an oil on canvas. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Retired art lecturer at the Academy of Antwerp in Belgium, Philip Badenhorst, has invited four fellow-South African artists to a reunion exhibition of their work. Called Seeds of Change: 1976 Reunion Exhibition 2019, it runs from Saturday until August 24 at the Irma Stern Museum and features the work of Badenhorst, Giovanna Biallo-Stone, Julia Beeton-Kuhlmann, Asiya Clarke and Simon Stone.

They all completed their fine art degrees together at UCT’s Michaelis School of Fine Art in 1976, according to Badenhorst.

“The Irma Stern Museum has generously offered to exhibit my work in August. As I am retiring as art lecturer at the Academy of Antwerp in June, I saw this as an ideal opportunity to organise a reunion exhibition.

“I approached four of my fellow artist-friends, all still active as artists. All of us completed our Fine Arts degree at Michaelis in 1976.”

Badenhorst said the titles of his work were derived from the names of farms in author Karel Schoeman's novels. “My technique amounts to a multiple, layered construction of acrylic paint,” he said.

Biallo-Stone, who works with colour oil on canvas, said he had been influenced by Turner and Seurat and inspired by Paul Klee, Johannes Itten and Bridget Riley.

Beeton-Kuhlmann, who grew up in a small village between Pretoria and Joburg, said: “I love to paint. I love the smell and joy of working with paint and I love oil on canvas.

"I use strong, flat colour. I like to observe the patterns found in nature and feel the space around them.”

Clarke said her life and work were informed by Sufism, the mystical aspect of Islam, that required a temporary loss of ego and allowed an immersion in the universal.

Stone, who worked with oil or encaustic paint, described himself as primarily a figurative painter incorporating landscapes, buildings, objects and abstract elements.

The Irma Stern Museum is open from Tuesday to Friday at 10am to 5pm, and on Saturday at 10am to 2pm.

For more information, call 0216507240/1 or see www.irmasternmuseum.org.za