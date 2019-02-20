The 54th annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards boasts Mbongeni N Mtshali as the master of ceremonies. Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – The 54th annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, which are to be hosted at the Artscape Theatre Opera House, promises “to be a night to remember", according to its organisers. Boasting Mbongeni N Mtshali as master of ceremonies and Jose Dias as musical director, the awards on March 10 will include performers Dr Dizu Plaatjies, Nomfundo Xaluva, the Sibonelo Dance Group, Township Opera Company and the Zip Zap Circus.

Mbongeni’s choreopoetic ensemble work in his theatre piece (s)kin garnered him the prestigious Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for best new director in 2016 and a Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown (now Makhanda) in 2017.

Radio presenter and member of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards judging panel Africa Melane will host the evening with a variety of co-presenters who have received the Innovation in Theatre and Encore awards over the past 10 years.

The Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards winners - who will be recognised for their acting, directing, staging and technical abilities - will be chosen from productions that they have performed in at professional theatre venues in and around Cape Town.

The winners will receive a medallion and a R15 000 cash prize.

Awards are considered in 26 different categories, including for Lifetime Achievement and Innovation in Theatre.

The panel of judges, which will be chaired by a non-voting chairperson Melanie Burke, comprise Melane, Dr Beverley Brommert, Eugene Yiga, Lwando Scott, Marina Griebenow, Maurice Carpede, Peggy Mongoato, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.

Tickets for the ceremony and cocktail function are available to the public at R250 per person.

Bookings for the awards can be made at Computicket, on 0861 915 8000, online at www.computicket.com, or at any Shoprite Checkers outlet.

Tickets for the occasion are also available at the Artscape Box Office (+27 21 410 9838) and Dial-a-Seat (+27 21 421 7695).

Cape Times