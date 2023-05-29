Van Ryn’s 15-year old Brandy named World’s best

Cape Town - Locally produced Van Ryn’s 15-year-old potstill brandy has clinched the World’s Best Wine Brandy award at the 2023 World Brandy Awards in London, beating fierce competition from France, the US and Australia among other prominent producers. This is the second consecutive year that Van Ryn’s Distillery in Stellenbosch has been awarded this prestigious accolade, and the third in four years.

In 2022, Van Ryn’s 20-year-old potstill brandy was announced as the World’s Best Wine Brandy, and in 2020 Van Ryn’s 12-year-old potstill brandy, achieved the same title. Hosted by TheDrinksReport.com, the World Brandy Awards rewards the finest brandies from around the world, tasting each entry blind and scoring the brandies according to nose, palate and finish, balance, character, complexity, and overall quality. The panel of international judges had this to say of Van Ryn’s 15-year-old potstill brandy: "A symphony of aromas unfold, very complex and also well balanced between the scents. Big and powerful but still elegant."

An overjoyed master blender, Marlene Bester said this latest World’s Best title was the highlight of her career. “Brandies are appealing to a new generation who embrace authenticity, gravitate towards products with a story to tell, and migrate to those that have the credentials. These World’s Best accolades achieved over the past four years, segment our commitment to innovation, quality and the art of crafting exceptional brandy, building on our reputation as one of the world’s leading fine brandy houses,” Bester said. The Van Ryn’s 15-year-old brandy is fragrant with notes of cigar box, orange peel, and balanced oak. Dark chocolate, warm spice, integrated oak, and fruit create a creamy and complex finish. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as the base for a range of refreshing and innovative cocktails.