Jervis Pennington shares his experiences on stage in An Extraordinarily Ordinary Life. Photo: Supplied

In the 1980s, Cape Town singer/writer Jervis Pennington was on top, heading up the era's boy band, The Soft Shoes. He lost it all as he succumbed to drug addiction and ended up on the streets, sleeping in homeless hostels. In 2015, at Cape Town Fringe Festival, he shared his experiences on stage in An Extraordinarily Ordinary Life - a musical memoir. This riveting account of his journey from fame to rags was rapturously received, with people huddling after the shows to speak with this captivating storyteller who presented an intensely raw account of his life, with biting self-deprecating humour.

Recently, actor and artist’s agent Nic Leonidas came on board as producer and co-director and the show is being considered for further runs by producers in South Africa and abroad. Last week, An Extraordinarily Ordinary Life - the 2019 edition - was staged at Alexander Upstairs to a rapturous response and sold-out houses. A slot became available for an extension and the show stages tonight and tomorrow.

It is a poignant, harrowing but ultimately beautiful and darkly hilarious piece of theatre - inspiring and uplifting. We live a precarious existence and can lose our balance at any time and Pennington brings that into gritty focus showing how he tumbled hard into hopelessness.

In the first staging of the production, Pennington shared the stage with singer Janine Cupido. She left the show when she had a baby and Pennington went solo. Cupido has a beautiful voice but Pennington found that the narrative resonated more profoundly without her as a buffer. By going solo, the raw factor became enhanced.

Many people have staged their stories of derailing and the search for, if not redemption, then insight and healing through art. I think what makes this show stand out is Pennington’s musicality and his self-deprecating shtick. He takes the mickey out of himself, with grace and pathos.

Theatrical voyeurism as we gaze at this boy band crooner of the 1980s, who is standing on a stage, with a lone bench as a prop, singing his heart out, processing his journey. He came from a solid background, white privilege - not rich - but certainly a long way from the streets of Cape Town.

“I come from an educated family, yes, well, except for my mother who majored in horse-riding for which she usually got an F, which stands for fell off. I ended up sleeping in shelters.”

The thrust of the show has remained as when first staged in 2015. “It’s not really essential that people need to know my story to make the show watchable. It’s still 50/50 blunt comedy/raw drama. Nic Leonidas has improved the show in many ways. He has got me to slow down my usual machine gun, sometimes incoherent, short-hand delivery style.”

As with the staging at the Cape Town Fringe and other venues, Pennington is delighted that people want to engage after the show. “Many people just want to give me a hug afterwards; nothing quite like a hug from a total stranger.”

As for the loss of fame and fortune, he reflected: “I seem to be a totally different performer to the one I was in the 1980s when everything was about approval, perfection and about how much I could get people to praise me. I must have grown up a bit, because performing for me is now no different to thinking up, choosing and giving someone a present.

"They can love it for a day, or forever or not at all, or just for the moment. I love the quote from Maya Angelou: 'People will forget what you did and what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.’

"That’s the role of music, I think, to make us human, make us feel. I haven’t transcended the pain but am fully comfortable with it and wouldn’t trade it for all the tea in China.

"It’s given me what I have craved all my life, a softer heart Life begins at 60 plus when, at last, you get to sing the blues with authenticity.”

An Extraordinarily Ordinary Life is on tomorrow (February 23) at 7pm and Sunday (February 24) at 4pm and 7pm at Alexander Upstairs. Tickets: R120 and R130 online.

