JOMBA! dance festival shifts conceptions around disability

Supporting access to inclusive performing arts, this year’s JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, features dancers, choreographers and dance companies who are globally shifting conceptions around disability. From August 29 to September 10, the festival will run under the theme of JOMBA! 2023 Danceability Focus, and will feature the Unmute Dance Theatre from Cape Town, Joseph Tebandeke from Uganda, and a special inclusive programme from Introdans in the Netherlands.

The Unmute Dance Theatre is a company of artists with mixed abilities/disabilities, using physical theatre, contemporary and integrated dance to create awareness of accessibility and inclusion of people with disability. Their production “Timelapse” will feature at the festival, and has been created and performed by Andile Vellem, Nadine Mckenzie and Yaseen Manuel. “Timelapse uncovers how moments are experienced and remain in memory or are forgotten; how they move with us through time and space, what we do now and how it affects what comes next.

It looks at these actions and frames as we witness a rebirth of souls, a rebirth of time, conversations and connections, and how they lead us to shaping new beginnings,” the festival organisers said. Tickets are R80 or R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a once-off full festival pass to see everything. Booking through Computicket. For more information go to jomba.ukzn.ac.za