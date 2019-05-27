File Image: IOL

Knysna’s annual Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival which was to kick off this coming weekend has been cancelled due to financial constraints. The festival has become an institution on South Africa’s LGBTQ calendar for almost two decades, but organisers said it would return in 2020 with a “new look and fresh ideas”. Pink Loerie organiser John O’Neil said they had decided to cancel this year’s festival to provide more time to secure sponsors to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the event.

“After much deliberation with various parties, we’ve come to the conclusion that we will postpone this year’s festival and return in 2020 with a new look and fresh ideas.

“We apologise to our supporters for any inconvenience and would like to thank the residents of Knysna as well as all the loyal supporters over the past 18 years.

“We’ll be back next year and our support for Loeriehof Retirement Home, Knysna Animal Welfare, Paula Whitney Crèche and Vermont Retirement Village will continue as always,” O’Neil said.

Knysna mayor Mark Willemse said he was saddened by the cancellation. “I’m pleased, however, to see that efforts are being made to ensure that this very popular festival goes ahead next year. Knysna Municipality will continue to support this event and the many others that provide a continuous source of economic upliftment of our town,” Willemse said.

O’Neil has called for individuals and/or businesses in Knysna that would like to serve on the organising committee to contact [email protected] Staff Writer