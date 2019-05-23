From District Six to the capitals of the world, opera singer Sidwill Hartman made it big. Ending his career as an associate professor of vocal studies at the South African College of Music, UCT, in the city where it all started, Hartman suffered a heart attack and died earlier this month while teaching. He was 63.

Blessed with a soaring tenor voice, he sang the lead roles in operas ranging from Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, Wagner’s Fliegende Hollander, Nono’s Intolleranza, and Szymanowski’s König Roger, to Verdi’s La Traviata, Puccini’s Turandot and Verdi’s Nabucco in cities such as Bonn, Cologne, Nice, Edinburgh, Moscow, Brussels and Strasbourg.

“Some of the big names he sang with included Nina Stemme, the Swedish Wagnerian soprano, and Lucia Aliberti, the Italian soprano famous for singing Lucia. In 1999 he shared the role of Cavaradossi in Tosca with Luciano Pavarotti in Berlin,” recalls his life partner, Martin Postmus.

Hartman became an opera singer at a time of limited opportunities for coloured and black African singers under apartheid.

Former city opera chief Professor Angelo Gobbato recounted at UCT shortly after the death how Hartman had to apply for a permit to study opera there in 1978. Then there was the criticism singers such as Hartman and Ronnie Theys endured when they left the Eoan Group to sing in the ad hoc chorus of the then Capab Opera.

Performing at the then Nico Malan Opera House was also challenging. But the presence of artists such as Hartman and soprano Virginia Davids helped to open the venue.

These singers paved the way for coloured and black African singers to pursue a career in opera today.

Hartman also endured racist remarks. His eldest sister, Averille Walker, recalls him performing in Die Fledermaus in Port Elizabeth in 1981.

“There were many comments because he was the only singer of colour in the cast. He arranged tickets for my husband and I, who were living there, and we were the only coloured audience members. We were so proud of him.”

Postmus mentions how Hartman was kicked out of a hotel room in Durban while performing there. “Sidwill took many bullets, but he was never bitter.” This lack of bitterness can probably be traced to his early years, growing up in District Six in a musical family where the Hartman siblings were involved in church choirs.

The only son, Hartman had four sisters. “Sidwill, Vida, Jennifer and I started out as members of the junior choir of the local AME Church. Sidwill later joined the Cape Town Boys’ Choir,” says Walker.

After the family moved to Manenberg in 1968, Theys encouraged them to join the Eoan group.

“We had classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Dr Joseph Manca and Alessandro Rota. It was at the Eoan Group where we started serious training,” remembers Walker.

Hartman continued his training at UCT, then at the famed Juilliard School in New York.

In 1992 he made his professional international debut at Nantes Opera as Don Jose in Carmen. In 1996 he debuted at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden as Radames in Aida.

Postmus credits several people who influenced Hartman’s career.

“Joy McNab helped to get him into the UCT Opera School, Wendy Ackerman helped in various ways over the years, and also Gordon Jephtas, the renowned South African-born repetiteur, who Sidwill got to know at the Eoan Group, and met up with again while studying at Juilliard.”

A tribute service will be held for Hartman at the Baxter on Saturday at 11am.