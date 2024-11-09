Learn how to respond to stress and trauma of modern living

The Nervous System Reset by Jessica Maguire is more than a scientific textbook on how the nervous system is supposed to work - it is a manual for learning how to listen to your body. The book focuses on chronic stress and trauma of the body and how our responses to these traumas affect our physical and emotional well-being. “The nervous system isn’t broken, it is trying to protect you,” writes Maguire.

She notes that a dysregulated nervous system is amplified when we feel powerless. To help overcome this Maguire encourages practical exercises, such as mindful walking, yoga, breathing exercises, and creative outlets like drawing or journaling. Another essential part to having a regulated nervous system is the vagus nerve, the “wandering nerve that listens”, as Maguire poetically calls it. According to Maguire, engaging the vagus nerve is a skill that can be taught and honed over time. The book also dives into the polyvagal theory, which is described by Maguire in three core states that felt eerily familiar to me: