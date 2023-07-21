Life and times of iconic dance teacher Veronica Williams celebrated

The life and times of “phenomenal dance teacher” Veronica Williams will be celebrated in two separate events this weekend. Williams, who died in October last year at the age of 79, will be post humously honoured with an honorary doctoral degree of music by UCT on Friday, followed by a tribute to her life at the Baxter Theatre Centre on Saturday.

She is one of only four who will receive doctoral degrees at the ceremony held at the Sarah Baartman Hall on the upper campus. Williams was the founder of The Wilvan School of Ballet, which later became known as The Wilvan School of Dance. Although it later closed in 2013 due to funding challenges, Zenariah Barends, who was one of the first students at the age of six years, said the impact Williams had on her and other young girls’ lives was immeasurable.

“The dance school was a place of inclusivity at the time of apartheid for mainly young girls around the Cape Flats. The first offering was ballet. “Her students were entered for examinations in ballet and Spanish dancing. “The dance school had an impressive pass rate, with many pupils achieving honours despite the less than optimum conditions that they had to practise in.

“This was all due to her unwavering strength, commitment and values that she taught. “The school became a place of safety where young girls learnt to pride themselves in who they are, courage and skills.” Barends completed her Master’s degree at Wilvan. Her research title was “Inclusive innovation in a time of repression: the case of the Wilvan School of Dance“.

She said Williams was politically conscious and students became politically aware of the oppressive system of apartheid, which was demonstrated through their dance productions especially post-1976. Barends added that Williams lived a life that inspired generations. Kizzy-Marlene Petersen, who was also one of the first students, said Williams was a distant relative of hers.

“I was also amongst the first people in the school. “In terms of my socio-economical being, she played a huge role. Veronica was instrumental, really, in shaping who we are and we are so proud and blessed to have known and be in her presence. “These events are hugely emotional. Her passing hit hard. This commemoration makes her passing real,” she said.