Recipe: Pickled fish tacos
The Easter weekend is upon us and for many it’s time to indulge in pickled fish. But here’s an unexpected twist on how to serve it: pickled fish tacos.
Ingredients
6-8 Old El Paso hard taco shells or soft tacos
125ml (1/2 cup) Old El Paso Ready-Made Chunky Salsa
1 Tub (250g) Pickled Fish
250g shredded white cabbage
15ml (1 Tbsp) Coarse Chili Flakes
30g grated cheddar cheese
3-4 limes, cut into wedges
For The Guacamole:
2 Ripe avocados
Squeeze of lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to season
For The Fresh Salsa:
2 Tomatoes, diced
½ onion, chopped finely
20 ml coriander, chopped
Directions
For The Guacamole:
Mash avocados with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over and season to taste.
For The Fresh Salsa:
Mix all the ingredients together.
To Assemble:
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Heat the tacos up for about 2-3 minutes.
Place taco shells on a plate, fill with cabbage, old El Paso chunky tomato salsa, fresh guacamole and pickled fish. Top with cheddar cheese and fresh tomato salsa. Serve and enjoy!
TIP - For extra creaminess: mix full fat yoghurt with some finely chopped cucumber and torn mint and serve with the tacos.
* Recipe courtesy of Food Lovers Market.