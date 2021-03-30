CapetimesArts PortalLifestyle

Recipe: Pickled fish tacos

By Liesl Van Der Schyff Time of article published 49m ago

The Easter weekend is upon us and for many it’s time to indulge in pickled fish. But here’s an unexpected twist on how to serve it: pickled fish tacos.

Ingredients

6-8 Old El Paso hard taco shells or soft tacos

125ml (1/2 cup) Old El Paso Ready-Made Chunky Salsa

1 Tub (250g) Pickled Fish

250g shredded white cabbage

15ml (1 Tbsp) Coarse Chili Flakes

30g grated cheddar cheese

3-4 limes, cut into wedges

For The Guacamole:

2 Ripe avocados

Squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to season

For The Fresh Salsa:

2 Tomatoes, diced

½ onion, chopped finely

20 ml coriander, chopped

Directions

For The Guacamole:

Mash avocados with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over and season to taste.

For The Fresh Salsa:

Mix all the ingredients together.

To Assemble:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Heat the tacos up for about 2-3 minutes.

Place taco shells on a plate, fill with cabbage, old El Paso chunky tomato salsa, fresh guacamole and pickled fish. Top with cheddar cheese and fresh tomato salsa. Serve and enjoy!

TIP - For extra creaminess: mix full fat yoghurt with some finely chopped cucumber and torn mint and serve with the tacos.

* Recipe courtesy of Food Lovers Market.

