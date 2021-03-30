Recipe: Pickled fish tacos

The Easter weekend is upon us and for many it’s time to indulge in pickled fish. But here’s an unexpected twist on how to serve it: pickled fish tacos. Ingredients 6-8 Old El Paso hard taco shells or soft tacos 125ml (1/2 cup) Old El Paso Ready-Made Chunky Salsa 1 Tub (250g) Pickled Fish

250g shredded white cabbage

15ml (1 Tbsp) Coarse Chili Flakes

30g grated cheddar cheese

3-4 limes, cut into wedges

For The Guacamole:

2 Ripe avocados

Squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to season

For The Fresh Salsa:

2 Tomatoes, diced

½ onion, chopped finely

20 ml coriander, chopped

Directions

For The Guacamole:

Mash avocados with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over and season to taste.

For The Fresh Salsa:

Mix all the ingredients together.

To Assemble:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Heat the tacos up for about 2-3 minutes.

Place taco shells on a plate, fill with cabbage, old El Paso chunky tomato salsa, fresh guacamole and pickled fish. Top with cheddar cheese and fresh tomato salsa. Serve and enjoy!

TIP - For extra creaminess: mix full fat yoghurt with some finely chopped cucumber and torn mint and serve with the tacos.

* Recipe courtesy of Food Lovers Market.